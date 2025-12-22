Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

tfsec to Trivy Migration: tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.