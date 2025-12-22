Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Terrascan is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs Terrascan for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
Terrascan: Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Terrascan is open-source with 5,144 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and Terrascan serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is Commercial while Terrascan is Free, Terrascan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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