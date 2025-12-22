Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

iScan Advanced Scanning Tool: Scans repositories for exposed secrets, API keys, and credentials for bug bounty. built by iScan.today. Core capabilities include Scans GitHub, GitLab, DockerHub, HuggingFace, NPM, and JavaScript files for exposed secrets, Detects 300+ types of tokens including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and payment credentials, Active token verification to minimize false positives..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.