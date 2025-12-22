Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. iScan Advanced Scanning Tool is a commercial secrets detection tool by iScan.today. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Startups and SMBs with distributed development teams need iScan Advanced Scanning Tool to catch credential leaks before they hit public repositories, which costs far less than remediating a compromised AWS key. It scans six major platforms simultaneously and verifies 300+ token types in real time, cutting through noise that kills adoption of lesser scanners. Skip this if your organization needs private repository scanning; that's locked behind the highest tier, and you'll outgrow the self-hosted option faster than the vendor's notifications can keep up.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
Scans repositories for exposed secrets, API keys, and credentials for bug bounty
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs iScan Advanced Scanning Tool for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
iScan Advanced Scanning Tool: Scans repositories for exposed secrets, API keys, and credentials for bug bounty. built by iScan.today. Core capabilities include Scans GitHub, GitLab, DockerHub, HuggingFace, NPM, and JavaScript files for exposed secrets, Detects 300+ types of tokens including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and payment credentials, Active token verification to minimize false positives..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning. iScan Advanced Scanning Tool differentiates with Scans GitHub, GitLab, DockerHub, HuggingFace, NPM, and JavaScript files for exposed secrets, Detects 300+ types of tokens including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and payment credentials, Active token verification to minimize false positives.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. iScan Advanced Scanning Tool is developed by iScan.today. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and iScan Advanced Scanning Tool serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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