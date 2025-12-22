Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. dirsearch is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Penetration testers and security researchers doing reconnaissance will appreciate dirsearch for its speed and minimal dependencies; it runs anywhere Python does and discovers hidden endpoints faster than manual enumeration or heavier frameworks. The 13,337 GitHub stars reflect sustained use across thousands of engagements, and the tool's threadpool architecture handles large wordlists without the overhead of full browser automation. Skip this if you need post-discovery exploitation or deep vulnerability assessment in the same tool; dirsearch finds the door, it doesn't kick it in.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs dirsearch for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
dirsearch: DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. dirsearch is open-source with 13,337 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and dirsearch serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is Commercial while dirsearch is Free, dirsearch is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox