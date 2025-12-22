Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud workload protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a commercial cloud workload protection platform tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud workload protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending containerized and Kubernetes workloads across hybrid cloud will find Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform's strength in runtime threat detection powered by Falco, which surfaces both known vulnerabilities in active use and zero-day behaviors through system call analysis. The platform covers four of six critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Risk Assessment, Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Incident Analysis), with notably weaker support for incident mitigation and recovery workflows. Skip this if your priority is shift-left vulnerability scanning or multi-cloud CSPM coverage; Sysdig punches hardest when runtime visibility and forensics matter more than preventing issues before deployment.
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Runtime Protection vs Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for your cloud workload protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP): Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation..
Both serve the Cloud Workload Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection and Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) serve similar Cloud Workload Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud Workload Protection Platform tools, both cover Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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