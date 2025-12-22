Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..

Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP): Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability prioritization with in-use package identification, Real-time threat detection powered by Falco, System call and command capture for incident investigation..

Both serve the Cloud Workload Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.