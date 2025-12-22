Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..

CloudMatos Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) Solution: KSPM solution for detecting and remediating Kubernetes misconfigurations. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time Kubernetes cluster monitoring and visibility, Automated misconfiguration detection and remediation, IaC file and container image scanning..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.