Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security

VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
ARMO
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Aqua Security Software Ltd.
ARMO
Headquarters
Burlington, Massachusetts, United States
Palo Alto, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Security
Compliance
Configuration Management
Runtime Security
VM
Vulnerability Scanning
Workload Security
Cloud Native
Kubernetes Security
Container Security
DEVSECOPS
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Aqua Security Cloud VM Security and ARMO for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO?

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security, ARMO are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. Aqua Security Cloud VM Security VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO?

The choice between Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO depends on your specific requirements. Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial solution, while ARMO is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Aqua Security Cloud VM Security vs ARMO?

Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is Commercial, ARMO is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Aqua Security Cloud VM Security a good alternative to ARMO?

Yes, Aqua Security Cloud VM Security can be considered as an alternative to ARMO for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Aqua Security Cloud VM Security and ARMO be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Aqua Security Cloud VM Security and ARMO might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

