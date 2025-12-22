Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.