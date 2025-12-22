Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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