Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is a free threat intel feeds tool. CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection
Threat intelligence analysts and incident responders building custom detection rules need APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection for its structured reference data on real campaigns; the 4,046 GitHub stars reflect active community curation and continuous updates from practitioners who've actually hunted these groups. Free access means you're not paying for repackaged feeds, just tactical IOCs and TTPs indexed by threat actor. Skip this if your team expects a polished UI or automated correlation with your SIEM; this is a reference library you pull from, not a platform that pushes alerts to you.
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence
Enterprise and mid-market security operations teams should choose CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence for its adversary tracking depth; the platform's ability to map threat actor infrastructure and tactics gives you context that generic IOC feeds don't. The vendor's 11,169-person scale and cloud-native architecture mean you're getting intel refreshed at speed, not quarterly reports. Skip this if your priority is risk assessment automation or if you need tight integration with your SIEM's native threat correlation; CrowdStrike prioritizes detection and characterization over closed-loop remediation workflows.
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities
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Common questions about comparing APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection vs CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence for your threat intel feeds needs.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence: Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities. built by CrowdStrike..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is open-source with 4,046 GitHub stars. CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection and CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover APT. Key differences: APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is Free while CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence is Commercial, APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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