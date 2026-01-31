AppViewX AVX ONE SSH: SSH key lifecycle management platform for visibility, automation, and control. built by AppViewX. Core capabilities include SSH key and certificate discovery and inventory, Automated SSH lifecycle management, Policy-driven access controls..

Certificate Expiry Monitor: A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.