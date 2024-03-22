Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppUse is a free mobile app security tool. NowSecure Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams testing both Android and iOS will find AppUse valuable for hands-on penetration testing without licensing friction; the free model eliminates procurement cycles for lab environments, and the bundled custom scripts accelerate common vulnerability checks that would otherwise require manual scripting. You get a sandbox purpose-built for mobile app assessment rather than a generic VM, which matters when you're testing authentication flows or data storage implementation across platforms. Not ideal if your team needs automated compliance reporting or integration with your SAST pipeline; AppUse is a testing harness, not a CI/CD control point.
Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks
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Common questions about comparing AppUse vs NowSecure Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
AppUse: A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts..
NowSecure Mobile App Security: Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppUse and NowSecure Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: AppUse is Free while NowSecure Mobile App Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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