Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. NowSecure Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get the most from Appdome AI-Native Protection because it eliminates the DevOps tax of traditional mobile defense; you get 400+ protections deployed without SDKs, code changes, or backend infrastructure. The AI-driven deployment integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, generating auditable Secure DevSecOps certification per build, which makes compliance handoffs to audit teams actually painless. Skip this if your organization needs a unified platform covering web apps, APIs, and backend services alongside mobile; Appdome is deliberately mobile-specific and won't stretch into your broader app security stack.
Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.
Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile
Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks
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Common questions about comparing Appdome AI-Native Protection vs NowSecure Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..
NowSecure Mobile App Security: Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome AI-Native Protection differentiates with 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response. NowSecure Mobile App Security differentiates with Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is developed by Appdome. NowSecure Mobile App Security is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome AI-Native Protection and NowSecure Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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