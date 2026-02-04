Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

NowSecure Mobile App Security: Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.