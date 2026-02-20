Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..

ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security: Platform for managing security risk during mergers and acquisitions. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with 320+ security tools, Automated finding normalization and deduplication, 360-degree vulnerability visibility across business units..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.