Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppSweep is a free mobile app security tool. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android development teams building consumer apps need AppSweep to catch permission abuse and hardcoded credentials before release; it's free and runs in CI/CD without slowing builds. The tool analyzes compiled APKs directly, meaning you test what ships rather than source code abstractions, and catches real exploitation paths that static scanners miss. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of iOS, web, and Android apps and want one tool across platforms; AppSweep is Android-only and won't help you govern your entire mobile surface.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
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Common questions about comparing AppSweep vs DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your mobile app security needs.
AppSweep: An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues..
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppSweep and DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: AppSweep is Free while DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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