Appdome AI-Native Protection

Mobile app security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get the most from Appdome AI-Native Protection because it eliminates the DevOps tax of traditional mobile defense; you get 400+ protections deployed without SDKs, code changes, or backend infrastructure. The AI-driven deployment integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, generating auditable Secure DevSecOps certification per build, which makes compliance handoffs to audit teams actually painless. Skip this if your organization needs a unified platform covering web apps, APIs, and backend services alongside mobile; Appdome is deliberately mobile-specific and won't stretch into your broader app security stack.