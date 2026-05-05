AppSecAI: AI platform that triages AppSec findings & generates validated fix PRs. built by AppSecAI. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability triage with false positive filtering, AI-generated code fix pull requests with documented reasoning, OWASP Benchmark-validated triage accuracy (97%)..

Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.