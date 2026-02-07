Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Approov. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. Ostorlab Mobile Security differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection integrates with Android - Kotlin/Retrofit, Android - Kotlin/OkHttp, Android - Java/Retrofit, Android - Java/OkHttp, Android - Java/Volley and 22 more. Ostorlab Mobile Security integrates with CI/CD, Google Play Store, Apple App Store, iOS TestFlight, SSO and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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