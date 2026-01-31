AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Reco SaaS Posture Management & Compliance: SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform. built by Reco. Core capabilities include Dynamic application discovery for SaaS, shadow SaaS, and AI tools, Real-time configuration tracking and drift detection, Automated compliance mapping to SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST and 20+ frameworks..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.