AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.