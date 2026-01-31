Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is a commercial sspm tool by AppOmni. Reco Application Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and AI tool sprawl should start here; Reco Application Discovery actually finds what your users are connecting to without requiring manual scans or agent deployment across hundreds of apps. The real strength is continuous OAuth and integration mapping across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, which catches the shadow AI agents and third-party connections your access logs miss entirely. Skip this if you need endpoint visibility or vulnerability scanning; Reco is asset discovery only, not remediation.
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions vs Reco Application Discovery for your sspm needs.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..
Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement. Reco Application Discovery differentiates with Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is developed by AppOmni. Reco Application Discovery is developed by Reco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions and Reco Application Discovery serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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