AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Mitiga CDR: Cloud Detection and Response platform for real-time threat detection in cloud. built by Mitiga. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud threat detection and monitoring, Credential abuse and identity path monitoring, Visual forensic timeline generation..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.