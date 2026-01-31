AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Grip SSPM: SSPM platform for detecting & remediating SaaS misconfigurations and risks. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Continuous detection of misconfigurations across SaaS and IaaS tenants, Detection of sanctioned, unsanctioned, and shadow IT SaaS applications, Configuration drift detection with alerts when deviating from security baselines..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.