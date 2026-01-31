AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.