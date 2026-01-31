Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is a commercial sspm tool by AppOmni. DoControl for Google Workspace is a commercial sspm tool by DoControl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches.
DoControl for Google Workspace
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in Google Workspace sharing chaos need DoControl for Google Workspace because it actually maps who has access to what data and stops oversharing before it becomes a breach. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS directly,asset discovery plus automated remediation,which means you get visibility and response in the same tool instead of bolting together detection and manual fixes. Skip this if your organization doesn't heavily depend on Google Workspace or if you need data security posture management across multiple cloud platforms; DoControl is built specifically for Workspace environments.
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.
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Common questions about comparing AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions vs DoControl for Google Workspace for your sspm needs.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..
DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement. DoControl for Google Workspace differentiates with Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is developed by AppOmni. DoControl for Google Workspace is developed by DoControl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions and DoControl for Google Workspace serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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