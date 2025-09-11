Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.