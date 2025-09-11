Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. DoControl for Google Workspace is a commercial sspm tool by DoControl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
DoControl for Google Workspace
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in Google Workspace sharing chaos need DoControl for Google Workspace because it actually maps who has access to what data and stops oversharing before it becomes a breach. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS directly,asset discovery plus automated remediation,which means you get visibility and response in the same tool instead of bolting together detection and manual fixes. Skip this if your organization doesn't heavily depend on Google Workspace or if you need data security posture management across multiple cloud platforms; DoControl is built specifically for Workspace environments.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs DoControl for Google Workspace for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
DoControl for Google Workspace: Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace. built by DoControl. Core capabilities include Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. DoControl for Google Workspace differentiates with Data governance for Google Workspace environments, Insider risk management, Security automation and remediation.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. DoControl for Google Workspace is developed by DoControl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management integrates with Microsoft 365. DoControl for Google Workspace integrates with Google Workspace, Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Drive. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and DoControl for Google Workspace serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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