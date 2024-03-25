AppMon: AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications..

Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.