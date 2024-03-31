Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls

Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting multicloud workloads will get the most from Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls because Layer 7 threat inspection stops application-level attacks that network-only firewalls miss, and the VM-Series and Cloud NGFW integrate directly into AWS and Azure without forcing architectural compromises. The CI/CD pipeline integration means you're catching threats before workloads hit production rather than bolting inspection on afterward. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or if you need a single pane of glass for network and endpoint defense; this tool is purpose-built for cloud-native teams willing to manage workload-specific policies across multiple environments.