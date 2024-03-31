Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Application Gateway is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting multicloud workloads will get the most from Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls because Layer 7 threat inspection stops application-level attacks that network-only firewalls miss, and the VM-Series and Cloud NGFW integrate directly into AWS and Azure without forcing architectural compromises. The CI/CD pipeline integration means you're catching threats before workloads hit production rather than bolting inspection on afterward. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or if you need a single pane of glass for network and endpoint defense; this tool is purpose-built for cloud-native teams willing to manage workload-specific policies across multiple environments.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls: Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Layer 7 advanced threat prevention, Multicloud deployment support, Credit-based flexible licensing..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Application Gateway and Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover Azure. Key differences: Application Gateway is Free while Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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