Appland Downloader

Security researchers and mobile app analysts who need to automate APK acquisition for bulk testing will find Appland Downloader useful; it strips friction from the download workflow via npm, eliminating manual portal clicks across dozens of apps. The free pricing and command-line interface make it practical for resource-constrained security teams running their own testing pipelines. This is not a replacement for interactive analysis platforms; if your team needs dynamic instrumentation, decompilation, or threat intelligence baked into the same tool, you'll outgrow the downloader quickly.