Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform: Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. Ostorlab Mobile Security differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is developed by Appknox. Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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