Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.