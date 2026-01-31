Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. NowSecure Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Teams shipping iOS and Android apps on tight release cycles need NowSecure Platform because it automates the security gate without slowing deployment; SAST, DAST, and IAST run in parallel during CI/CD, surfacing vulnerabilities with remediation code already attached. The platform maps to NIST PR.PS for platform security controls and generates compliant SBOMs for regulated industries like fintech and healthcare. Skip this if your mobile apps are secondary to a web-first security program or if you need deep threat hunting; NowSecure excels at continuous scanning and policy enforcement, not incident response.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs NowSecure Platform for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. NowSecure Platform differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST).
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. NowSecure Platform is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and NowSecure Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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