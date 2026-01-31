Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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