Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform: Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in binary-based static application security testing (sast), real device dynamic application security testing (dast), api security testing and threat detection. Appknox Secure App differentiates with StoreKnox app store monitoring and brand protection, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance, Multi-platform support for iOS and Android. Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform differentiates with StoreKnox app store monitoring for fake and unauthorized apps, Automated vulnerability scanning on every build, Real-time developer feedback.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is developed by Appknox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, SBOM, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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