Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Snyk Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Snyk Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. Snyk Open Source differentiates with Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Snyk Open Source is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Snyk Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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