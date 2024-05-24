Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA? AppGate High Performance ZTNA, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA are all Zero Trust Network Access solutions. AppGate High Performance ZTNA Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA? The choice between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA depends on your specific requirements. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial solution, while Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA? AppGate High Performance ZTNA is Commercial, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AppGate High Performance ZTNA a good alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA? Yes, AppGate High Performance ZTNA can be considered as an alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for Zero Trust Network Access needs. Both tools offer Zero Trust Network Access capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.