AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

AppGate High Performance ZTNA

AppGate High Performance ZTNA

Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control

Zero Trust Network Access
 Commercial
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure

Zero Trust Network Access
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AppGate High Performance ZTNA
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Zero Trust Network Access
Zero Trust Network Access
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
AppGate
Zscaler
Headquarters
Coral Gables, Florida, United States
San Jose, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
API Security
Access Control
Cloud Security
Compliance
Identity And Access Management
Network Security
VPN
ZTNA
Zero Trust
AI Powered Security
Data Loss Prevention
Hybrid Cloud
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

AppGate High Performance ZTNA

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AppGate High Performance ZTNA and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

AppGate High Performance ZTNA, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA are all Zero Trust Network Access solutions. AppGate High Performance ZTNA Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

The choice between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA depends on your specific requirements. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial solution, while Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

AppGate High Performance ZTNA is Commercial, Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AppGate High Performance ZTNA a good alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA?

Yes, AppGate High Performance ZTNA can be considered as an alternative to Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for Zero Trust Network Access needs. Both tools offer Zero Trust Network Access capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AppGate High Performance ZTNA and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AppGate High Performance ZTNA and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

