Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense: Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include On-device machine learning for real-time threat detection, Protection against mobile phishing (mishing) attacks, Advanced app vetting and analysis..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.