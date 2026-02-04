Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense: Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include On-device machine learning for real-time threat detection, Protection against mobile phishing (mishing) attacks, Advanced app vetting and analysis..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.