Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Noia is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Mobile app security teams doing manual reverse-engineering and database inspection will find Noia's sandbox browser cuts analysis time by eliminating the need for local emulators and hex editors. It's free and requires zero setup, making it useful for quick triage of SQLite schemas and app behavior before escalating to deeper static analysis. Skip this if your workflow relies on automated policy enforcement or runtime monitoring; Noia is a preview tool, not an enforcement layer.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs Noia for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
Noia: Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. Noia is open-source with 123 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and Noia serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while Noia is Free, Noia is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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