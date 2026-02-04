Mobile Audit

AppSec teams building Android applications need Mobile Audit if static analysis is your primary control and you want visibility into what's actually in your APK before it ships; the Docker containerization means it integrates into CI/CD without friction, and the Virus Total integration catches known malware signatures your own rules might miss. The 224 GitHub stars and zero price tag reflect what this is: a solid open-source hygiene tool, not a replacement for dynamic testing or runtime mobile threat defense. Skip this if your threat model includes sophisticated obfuscation or requires certified compliance reporting; Mobile Audit prioritizes detection speed over the deeper semantic analysis that catches advanced Android exploits.