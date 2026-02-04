Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention: Ad ecosystem security platform blocking malvertising, redirects & mobile threats. built by GeoEdge. Core capabilities include Real-time page-level threat mitigation via JavaScript client, Detection and blocking of malicious redirects and script injections, Session hijacking prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.