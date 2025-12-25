jaeles

Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.