Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Web App Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. jaeles is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.
Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Web App Scanner vs jaeles for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..
jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Web App Scanner is developed by AppCheck. jaeles is open-source with 2,283 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Web App Scanner and jaeles serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: AppCheck Web App Scanner is Commercial while jaeles is Free, jaeles is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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