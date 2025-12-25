Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based engine connects static misconfigurations to actual runtime behavior, letting you skip the noise of vulnerability scanners and focus on risks that attackers can actually exploit. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA effectively through dynamic resource inventory and attack path analysis, though it prioritizes asset visibility and risk assessment over remediation workflows, which remain manual-heavy compared to some competitors. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for compliance checkboxes; Sysdig assumes you'll invest time in runtime context and custom risk patterns to justify the cost.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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