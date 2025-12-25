AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..

ProjectDiscovery Nuclei: Vulnerability scanner using templates to scan apps, cloud, and networks. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include Template-based vulnerability scanning with 12,000+ templates, Scanning for applications, cloud infrastructure, and networks, Internal and external network scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.