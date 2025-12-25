Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. AppCheck Web App Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs AppCheck Web App Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in out-of-band vulnerability detection, scheduled scanning. AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication. AppCheck Web App Scanner differentiates with Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. AppCheck Web App Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. AppCheck Web App Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck DAST Tool and AppCheck Web App Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CVE, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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