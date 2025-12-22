Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs AppCheck DAST Tool for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and AppCheck DAST Tool serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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