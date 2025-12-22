Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.