Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility
Teams managing multi-cloud sprawl across SMB to enterprise scale will benefit most from Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility because it surfaces exposure paths and blast radius before incidents cascade across your asset graph. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and resilience,which means you're not bolting together separate tools for inventory and context. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability scanning alone; Upwind prioritizes runtime relationships and risk ranking over raw CVE volume, so traditional vuln-first buyers will feel the tradeoff.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility: Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Complete cloud asset discovery and inventory, Unified asset graph mapping relationships and dependencies, Runtime context-based risk analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility differentiates with Complete cloud asset discovery and inventory, Unified asset graph mapping relationships and dependencies, Runtime context-based risk analysis.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Upwind Cloud Runtime Visibility serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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