AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

TruffleHog Enterprise: Enterprise secrets scanning tool for SDLC with continuous monitoring & remediation. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Git commit history scanning, Scanning of comments and archives..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.