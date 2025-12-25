Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Sucuri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner
Startups and SMBs with WordPress or custom web properties need Sucuri Website Malware Scanner because it catches server-side backdoors and SEO spam that remote scanners alone miss, combining FTP-level file inspection with continuous IOC monitoring. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and response workflows are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC with budget for managed detection services; Sucuri is self-service scanning, not threat hunting.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Sucuri Website Malware Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner: Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner differentiates with Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is developed by Sucuri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Sucuri Website Malware Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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