AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

ProjectDiscovery Nuclei: Vulnerability scanner using templates to scan apps, cloud, and networks. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include Template-based vulnerability scanning with 12,000+ templates, Scanning for applications, cloud infrastructure, and networks, Internal and external network scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.