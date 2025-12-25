Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. RoboShadow is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs RoboShadow for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
RoboShadow: Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. RoboShadow differentiates with Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. RoboShadow is developed by RoboShadow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. RoboShadow integrates with Shodan, NMAP, Active Directory, Azure AD, Microsoft 365 and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and RoboShadow serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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