AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

RoboShadow: Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.