App Detonator

Mobile security teams without lab infrastructure will find App Detonator's free dynamic analysis sandbox most useful for catch-and-confirm workflows, where you need to detonate suspicious APKs before they hit production without building your own testing environment. The tool handles both Android and iOS binaries in a single controlled space, which saves the cost and maintenance burden of separate emulator farms. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring of live applications in user hands or if you need remediation guidance beyond behavioral reporting; App Detonator is fundamentally a detection tool, not a runtime protection layer.