Mobile security teams without lab infrastructure will find App Detonator's free dynamic analysis sandbox most useful for catch-and-confirm workflows, where you need to detonate suspicious APKs before they hit production without building your own testing environment. The tool handles both Android and iOS binaries in a single controlled space, which saves the cost and maintenance burden of separate emulator farms. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring of live applications in user hands or if you need remediation guidance beyond behavioral reporting; App Detonator is fundamentally a detection tool, not a runtime protection layer.

Codified Security Platform

Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.